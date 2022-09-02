Misc Deals

The Best Book Deals in Lifestyle, Cookbooks, and Nonfiction

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lifestyle

Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance
$1.99 Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley 
The Flower Chef: A Modern Guide to Do-It-Yourself Floral Arrangements
$4.99 The Flower Chef: A Modern Guide to Do-It-Yourself Floral Arrangements by Carly Cylinder 
Breathwork: How To Use Your Breath to Change Your Life
$2.99 Breathwork: How To Use Your Breath to Change Your Life by Andrew Smart
Don't Overthink It: Make Easier Decisions, Stop Second-Guessing, and Bring More Joy to Your Life
$1.99 Don't Overthink It: Make Easier Decisions, Stop Second-Guessing, and Bring More Joy to Your Life by Anne Bogel
The Encyclopedia of Crystals
$1.99 The Encyclopedia of Crystals by Judy Hall
How To Stop Feeling Like Shit
$2.99 How To Stop Feeling Like Shit by Andrea Owen
Cookbooks

I Love Corn
$2.99 I Love Corn by Lisa Skye 
Jeremy Pang's School of Wok: Delicious Asian Food in Minutes
$.99 Jeremy Pang's School of Wok: Delicious Asian Food in Minutes by Jeremy Pang
Vegan Richa's Everyday Kitchen: Epic Anytime Recipes with a World of Flavor
$2.99 Vegan Richa's Everyday Kitchen: Epic Anytime Recipes with a World of Flavor by Richa Hingle
The Soup Book
$1.99 The Soup Book by Sophie Grigson 
The Latin Table
$2.99 The Latin Table by Isabel Cruz
Yum-Yum Bento All Year Round: Box Lunches for Every Season
$1.99 Yum-Yum Bento All Year Round: Box Lunches for Every Season by Crystal Watanabe and Maki Ogawa
Memoir and Other Nonfiction

The Community
$.99 The Community by N. Jamiyla Chisholm
Crossing The Line
$2.99 Crossing The Line by Kareem Rosser 
Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law
$4.99 Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law by Haben Girma
Life Itself
$2.99 Life Itself by Roger Ebert 
