Misc Deals The Best Book Deals in Lifestyle, Cookbooks, and Nonfiction Deals Sep 2, 2022 Lifestyle $1.99 Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley Get This Deal $4.99 The Flower Chef: A Modern Guide to Do-It-Yourself Floral Arrangements by Carly Cylinder Get This Deal $2.99 Breathwork: How To Use Your Breath to Change Your Life by Andrew Smart Get This Deal $1.99 Don't Overthink It: Make Easier Decisions, Stop Second-Guessing, and Bring More Joy to Your Life by Anne Bogel Get This Deal $1.99 The Encyclopedia of Crystals by Judy Hall Get This Deal $2.99 How To Stop Feeling Like Shit by Andrea Owen Get This Deal Cookbooks $2.99 I Love Corn by Lisa Skye Get This Deal $.99 Jeremy Pang's School of Wok: Delicious Asian Food in Minutes by Jeremy Pang Get This Deal $2.99 Vegan Richa's Everyday Kitchen: Epic Anytime Recipes with a World of Flavor by Richa Hingle Get This Deal $1.99 The Soup Book by Sophie Grigson Get This Deal $2.99 The Latin Table by Isabel Cruz Get This Deal $1.99 Yum-Yum Bento All Year Round: Box Lunches for Every Season by Crystal Watanabe and Maki Ogawa Get This Deal Memoir and Other Nonfiction $.99 The Community by N. Jamiyla Chisholm Get This Deal $2.99 Crossing The Line by Kareem Rosser Get This Deal $4.99 Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law by Haben Girma Get This Deal $2.99 Life Itself by Roger Ebert Get This Deal