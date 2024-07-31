The Best Book Club Books of August
Last week, I wrote about what I felt was the best book club book of the summer, which recent news keeps validating (see: Jimmy Fallon’s book club update and the latest adaptation news).
In other book club dealings, have you ever tried going solely by book title to select your next group read? That’s what task #16 from our 2024 Reading Challenge asks for, and what Danika Ellis writes about here.
Now for August’s best book club books. Below are stories of El Salvadorian oracles, a freedom to read memoir/manifesto, and even hoochie mamas in Europe.
The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera
In El Salvador in 1923, Graciela is a young girl growing up on a volcano with indentured Indigenous women who work on coffee plantations. One day, she’s whisked away and sent to the capital, where she’ll meet the sister she never knew she had and serve as an oracle for rising dictator El Gran Pendejo. While they are shielded from some things their fellow countrymen suffer, the dictator is still immensely cruel, and after years of living under him, they come to realize how much they’ve unwillingly helped shape the genocide that strikes Graciela’s community. When she and her sister finally escape, they both think the other dead, and in their quest to reinvent themselves, they’ll journey from Hollywood to Paris, with the ghosts of their past lives at their heels.
There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak
The ancient city of Nineveh produced one of the most enduring pieces of literature: The Epic of Gilgamesh. It’s this poem that affects the lives of Arthur in 1840s London, Narin in 2014 Turkey, and Zaleekah in 2018 London. Each of them fight to make it out of their predicaments—even as struggles with mental health threaten to pull them back down—and each is tied to the other through a single drop of water.
You Will Never Be Me by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Add this latest by the prolific Sutanto to the list of books coming out recently that really chop up the whole image of The Influencer. Influencer Meredith (Mer) Lee taught Aspen Palmer everything she knows about the life of an influencer. But then Aspen gets big and basically leaves Mer in the dust. So Mer, petty as she is, decides that a little Lite StalkingTM and meddling in Aspen’s affairs are in order. Aspen, meanwhile, is confused on why it suddenly feels like everything in her life is falling apart, but she’s also not one to fall for the okie-doke and has some things up her sleeve. To make things extra spicy, Mer goes missing, and Aspen’s whole world goes sideways.
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
I remember seeing this referred to as “sluts across Europe” early on in its publicity run, and all I have to say is “yes.” Theo and Kit are bisexual exes who both decide—unbeknownst to the other—to finally use the voucher for the European tour they were supposed to go on a while back before it expires. It’s only once the tour is underway that they realize they’ll be stuck with each other for three weeks of beautiful landscapes, romantic locales, and decadent flavors. Which is all totally fine, of course.
That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones
In this memoirifesto, Louisiana librarian Amanda Jones recounts how she went to advocate for the freedom to read at a local public hearing in 2022 and was immediately plunged into a nightmare. Right-wing book banners called her things like a pedo and a porn pusher, but she fought back. She sued her defamers and has been encouraging others to do the same. In That Librarian, she calls on all book lovers to stand up to the deluge of book bans the U.S. has been suffering through the last few years.
Suggestion Section
Nibbles and Sips: White Chicken (or Bean) Enchiladas
White chicken enchiladas—made with a rotisserie chicken, or beans if you want them vegetarian—sound like something I should have definitely had by now. Sara on the Nutrient Matters channel shows how to get them.
Book Club Tings:
A printable list of book club-friendly questions
More To Read
Recent Must-Read Fiction Set in Nigeria
10 Sizzling New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For August 2024
25+ Books With Intriguing Titles That are Actually Worth Reading
The 2024 Booker Prize Longlist Is Here
**Below is an extended list for All Access members**
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
For more book club goodness, click here.