The Best BIPOC Books Out Today

When do you call it quits on a book? For a while, I know the latest thing has been to ditch a book if, after a decent number of pages have passed, to put it down, but I’ve noticed I’m wired a little differently. Being neurospicy means I have a bit of a higher threshold when it comes to something getting and sustaining my attention. There have been books that I’ve been wishy-washy on for the first 100 pages or so, but that I’ve ended up liking by the time I’d finished them.

Does that happen for you? Or, do you find that if you don’t like something by page 50, it’s a done deal? Let me know. I’m trying to see something.