The New York Times released its Best Audiobooks of 2022 list, adding it to its collection of end-of-year lists — which include best fiction and nonfiction, and the first ever best romance. The list includes books from other best-of lists, but adds a few other titles. There are nonfiction and fiction titles that will do everything from creep you out to provide a nuanced exploration of mortality.

Here are the best audiobooks of 2022, according to The New York Times:

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Stay True bu Hua Hsu

Blood Orange Night by by Melissa Bond

Finding Me by Viola Davis

We Spread by Iain Reid

What We Do in the Dark by Michelle Hart

