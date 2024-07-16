Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Mystery and Thriller Book Deals

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Days are happening July 16th and 17th, and they include a whole lot of book deals. Check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime hardcover and paperback deals as well as our ebook deals of the day for sales in all genres. If you’d rather skip to just the mystery and thriller books, we’ve put together the most exciting deals below.

Pro tip: most of these books are still on sale even if you don’t have a Prime account, just for a lower discount, so it’s worth browsing as a non member, too.

The Housemaid

$7

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
The Wife Before

$9

The Wife Before by Shanora Williams
All the Sinners Bleed

$9

All the Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby
The Kamogawa Food Detectives

$16

The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai, trans. Jesse Kirkwood
The Only One Left

$12

The Only One Left by Riley Sager
The Heiress

$12

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins
The Last Thing He Told Me

$7

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
Wrong Place Wrong Time

$9

Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister
