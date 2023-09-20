THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES Trailer Has Dropped

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

September 14 marked the fifteenth anniversary of the YA book The Hunger Games. The book brought about one of the most successful adaptations to film in history, and this Thanksgiving, fans of the series will be treated to the highly-anticipated adaptation of the series prequel, A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Lionsgate dropped a full-length trailer for the film this morning.

A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes tells the story of 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he prepares to become a mentor for the 10th annual Hunger Games. The fate of the Snow family lies in Coriolanus’s hands, as success in the role will help keep the family in power. The cards are stacked against him, as his tribute comes from District 12, and she is no promising candidate.

How far will Coriolanus go to ensure his future and that of his family’s? What happens if–when–feelings begin to intertwine with strategy?

Catch the thrilling adaptation in theaters starting November 17. The film features om Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

