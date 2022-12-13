The Most Thought-Provoking Books of the Year, According to the Atlantic
‘Tis the season for “best of” book lists, and we’ve rounded up quite a few on Book Riot. The newest addition is the first “The Atlantic 10,” which the magazine defines not quite as the best books of the year, but the books that “impressed us with their force of ideas, that drew us in not because of some platonic ideal of greatness, but because they got our brains working and presented fresh angles on the world. In a phrase, they were good to think with.”
The editors introduce their picks as,
“Between the covers of these books, readers will find an enormously diverse set of subjects and an array of writerly moods, from the whimsical to the deadly serious. These are stories that plunge into the intimate world of farmworkers in Central California, the unlikely friendship between two Asian American college students, and the machinations of modern-day authoritarians. The questions these titles pose are varied and generative. How has Ireland evolved over the past several decades? What kind of art form is the video game? What role does racism have in the health and wellness of Black people? But what binds these books to one another is that, in 2022, they were the ones that gave us a new way of looking, that forced us to stop and consider—that, once the last page was turned, dropped us back into our lives as smarter people.”
The Atlantic 10 are:
G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century by Beverly Gage
Stay True by Hua Hsu
The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories by Jamil Jan Kochai
The Consequences by Manuel Muñoz
We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland by Fintan O’Toole
My Phantoms by Gwendoline Riley
The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk
Spin Dictators: The Changing Face of Tyranny in the 21st Century by Daniel Treisman and Sergei Guriev
Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Likely because of the slightly different focus, this doesn’t have a lot of overlap with other “best of” lists, with the exception of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, which was a Buzzfeed, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble booksellers pick as well.
Read their write ups for each choice at the Atlantic.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- New Billboard in Texas Urges, “Ban Censorship, Not Books”
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- 500+ Authors Sign Letter Supporting HarperCollins Union’s Strike
- These are Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated Books of 2023
- You Could Spend the Night in Hobbiton
- Here are the Best Romance Novels of 2022, According to the New York Times
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Buzzfeed
- Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022