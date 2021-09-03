The American Library Association’s Ranking of the 100 Most Banned Books: The List List #465
at Buzzfeed: 18 Books That Deserve More Hype, According To Seasoned Readers
at Parade: It’s Not All Classics! The American Library Association’s Ranking of the 100 Most Banned Books
at Audiofile: 4 Romance Audiobooks that Mix the Professional with the Personal
at Electric Lit: 10 Books by Malaysian Women Writers You Should be Reading
at Mental Floss: 9 Facts About The Hate U Give
at Tor.com: Past and Future Lives: Six Books About Reincarnation
at Bustle: The Most Anticipated Books Of September 2021
at Lit Hub: 13 new books to add to your TBR pile right now.
at Riveted Lit: 12 YA Romances That Take Place Abroad
at POSUGAR: 16 Self-Help Books That’ll Empower You to Be a Better, More Happier You
at Crime Reads: 8 Thrillers About Women Breaking Free, Losing Control, And Taking Charge
at Autostraddle: Eight Books Featuring Women Dealing with Professional Jealousy
at EW: Hot Stuff: August’s best romance novels plumb grief as a powerful point of connection
at NPR: These 3 Books Are Perfect For Your Back-To-Middle-Schooler
at The Guardian: Top 10 Magical Short Stories
at Epic Reads: 16 Book Recs Based Off Your Favorite Female Chart Toppers