The 8 Great Books Getting Us Through Vaccine FOMO in April: The List List #446

Harper Perennial, publisher of Goodbye, Again by Jonny Sun Jonny Sun, the wonderfully original author of everyone’s a aliebn when ur a aliebn too, is back with a collection of essays and other writings in his unique, funny, and heartfelt style. With pieces that range from long meditations on topics like loneliness and being an outsider, to short humor pieces, conversations, and memorable one-liners. Jonny's honest writings about his struggles with feeling productive, as well as his difficulties with anxiety and depression will connect deeply with his fans as well as anyone attempting to create in our chaotic world. It also features a recipe for scrambled eggs that might make you cry.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Billboard: The 15 Books Every Music Fan Should Read

at Bustle: 51 Debut Books To Look Forward To This Spring & Summer

at Buzzfeed: 30 Of The Best Young Adult LGBTQ+ Books To Pick Up This Spring

at CrimeReads: Seven Suspenseful Novels That Examine Immigrant Identity

at Den of Geek: Chinese-Inspired Fantasy Books That Reframe Familiar Fairy Tales

at Electric Literature: 9 Books About the Reality of Life on the Internet

at EW.com: 12 Spring Reading Picks From Your Favorite Historical Fiction Authors

at Fatherly: 5 Best Short Poems To Read To Your Kids

at Fully Booked: Female Science Fiction Authors You Need To Read Right Now

at Glamour: The 8 Great Books Getting Us Through Vaccine FOMO in April

at Lifehacker Australia: 9 Self-Improvement Books That Will Help With Your Goals

at POPSUGAR: We’re Swooning Over These 15 Underrated Romance Books

at Reader’s Digest: 14 Amazing Black Poets to Know About Now

at Riveted: Historical Fiction Romances You Need to Read ASAP