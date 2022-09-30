5 SFF Books About Strange Houses: The List List #495
at CBR: 10 Ways Attack On Titan Is Worse When You’re An Adult
at Electric Lit: 8 Novels About Monstrous Mothers
at Goodreads: The 60 Most Popular Horror Books of the Past Five Years
at Tor: 5 SFF Books About Strange Houses
at LGBTQ Reads: 5 Sapphic YA Horror Novels
at Kirkus: 8 Books You Can’t Put Down
at Riveted Lit: 13 Books With Latine Characters You’ll Love
at Buzzfeed: 15 Incredible Memoirs To Look Out For This Fall
at Epic Reads: 13 Books That Prove You Don’t Have to Choose Between Romance and Sci-Fi
at POPSUGAR: 143 of the Best YA Books Coming Out this Year
at The New York Times: 15 New Books Coming in October