The 2025 Read Harder Challenge is Here

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

It’s finally time to announce the 2025 Read Harder Challenge! This is Book Riot’s 11th year hosting this challenge, if you can believe it. If you’re a Read Harder regular, it’s great to see you again! If this is your first time joining us, welcome to the challenge.