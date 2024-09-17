The 2024 Ignatz Award Winners Are Here
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If you love independent comics, then get to know this year’s slate of Ignatz Award winners. The Ignatz honor outstanding work in indie comics, as well as small press graphic novels and minicomics. They’ve been given since 2017 and this year’s winners were presented with their brick-shaped honors at the Small Press Expo on September 14, 2024.
This year’s category finalists were selected by a panel of comics professionals, while winners were selected via an open online ballot.
The winners are:
- Outstanding Artist: Night Fever (from Gladiolus Magazine #1) by Robyn Smith
- Outstanding Anthology: Pulping edited by Jenn Woodall, Jon Iñaki, Jonathan Rotsztain, Mitch Lohmeier and Paterson Hodgson
- Outstanding Collection: Offshore Lightning by Saito Nazuna, translated by Alexa Frank
- Outstanding Comic: My Body Unspooling by Leo Fox
- Outstanding Graphic Novel: Roaming by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki
- Outstanding Minicomic: Manga Cube by LEHUO
- Outstanding Online Comic: Buuza!! by Shazleen Khan
- Outstanding Series: CosmoKnights by Hannah Templer
- Outstanding Story: “The Happy Art” by Sami Alwani
- Promising New Talent: The Great Beyond by Léa Murawiec
Learn more about each of the winners at the Ignatz Award website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.