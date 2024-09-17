The 2024 Ignatz Award Winners Are Here

If you love independent comics, then get to know this year’s slate of Ignatz Award winners. The Ignatz honor outstanding work in indie comics, as well as small press graphic novels and minicomics. They’ve been given since 2017 and this year’s winners were presented with their brick-shaped honors at the Small Press Expo on September 14, 2024.

This year’s category finalists were selected by a panel of comics professionals, while winners were selected via an open online ballot.