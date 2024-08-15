the harvey awards logo from website
Comics/Graphic Novels

Here Are The 2024 Harvey Award Nominees

Looking for the best of the best when it comes to comics? Then you’ll want to read your way into this year’s 2024 Harvey Award nominees. Over 50 titles are on this year’s short lists.

The Harvey Awards were founded in 1998 and named after writer and artist Harvey Kurtzman. Titles are judged by a host of comics publishing professionals and awarded at New York City Comicon in the fall. There are seven categories and three special awards this year.

Here are some of this year’s finalists:

Book of the Year

Best Manga

Best Young Adult Book

The full list of nominees in each of the seven categories will be up on the Harvey Awards website shortly. In the mean time, you can find them on Publishers Weekly.

