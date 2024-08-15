Here Are The 2024 Harvey Award Nominees
Looking for the best of the best when it comes to comics? Then you’ll want to read your way into this year’s 2024 Harvey Award nominees. Over 50 titles are on this year’s short lists.
The Harvey Awards were founded in 1998 and named after writer and artist Harvey Kurtzman. Titles are judged by a host of comics publishing professionals and awarded at New York City Comicon in the fall. There are seven categories and three special awards this year.
Here are some of this year’s finalists:
Book of the Year
- Monica by Daniel Clowes
- Roaming by Jilian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki
- A Guest in the House by E. M. Carroll
- My Favorite Thing is Monsters Vol. 2 by Emil Ferris
- Shubeik Lubeik by Deena Mohamed
- Watership Down Graphic Novel by James Sturm and Joe Sutphin, based on the novel by Richard Adams
- Tender by Beth Hetland
- Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham
- Love Everlasting by Tom King and Elsa Charretier
- Where the Body Was by Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips
- Radiant Black Vol. 5 by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark, Eduardo Ferigato, and Marcelo Costa
Best Manga
- The Summer Hikaru Died by Mokumokuren
- Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama
- Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection by Junji Ito
- H.P. Lovecraft’s The Shadow Over Innsmouth by Gou Tanabe
- Berserk Deluxe Edition Vol 14 by Kentaro Miura
- Second Hand Love by Yamada Murasaki
- My Picture Diary by Fujiwara Maki
- Okinawa by Susumu Higa
Best Young Adult Book
- Bunt! Striking Out on Financial Aid by Ngozi Ukazu & Mad Rupert
- Sunhead by Alex Assan
- Brownstone by Samuel Teer and Mar Julia
- The Fox Maidens by Robin Ha
- Homebody by Theo Parish
- Ghost Roast by Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, and Emily Cannon
- Deep Dark by Molly Ostertag
- Infinity Particle by Wendy Xu
- Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki
- Clementine Book 2 by Tille Walden
- Prez: Setting a Dangerous President by Mark Russell and Ben Caldwell
The full list of nominees in each of the seven categories will be up on the Harvey Awards website shortly. In the mean time, you can find them on Publishers Weekly.
