The 2022 Harvey Awards Announce the Best Comics of the Year

The winners of the 2022 Harvey Awards were announced during New York Comic Con on October 8. The Harvey Awards, which began in 1988, are one of comics’ oldest running and most prestigious awards. They were named after Harvey Kurtzman, an American comics pioneer who is best known for creating MAD magazine in 1952.

Outstanding comic books, manga, graphic novels, and more were voted on by a group of professional creators, publishing professionals, librarians, and comic book retailers who were chosen by ReedPOP and the Harvey Awards Executive Committee. This year’s awards were coordinated by Chris D’Lando, Camilla Di Persia, and Eden Miller.

The winners are as follows:

Book of the Year

“Best long-form graphic novel or collection that demonstrating excellence in writing, art or cartooning showcasing great representation of the form.”

The Good Asian, Vol. 1 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image Comics)

Digital Book of the Year

“Best comic or collection originally presented in a digital format.”

Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe

Best Children or Young Adult Book

“Best long-form original graphic novel or collection presented for younger audiences.”

Squire by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh (HarperAlley)

Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel

“Best adaptation to another medium of a work originally presented as a graphic novel, trade collection or comic book.”

Ms. Marvel (Disney+) based on Ms. Marvel (Marvel Comics)

Best Manga

“Best single manga of the year translated in to English.”

Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto, translated by Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)

Best International Book

“Best international material translated in to English”

Sweet Paprika by Mirka Andolfo (Image Comics)

Harvey Hall of Fame Award

“Honoring creators who have had a distinguished career or impact on the medium for over two decades.“

Neil Gaiman, writer (Sandman)

Gilbert Shelton, cartoonist (The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers)

Roy Thomas, writer, journalist, former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief

Marge Buell, cartoonist (Little Lulu)

For a full list of nominees, visit the 2022 Harvey Awards main page.

