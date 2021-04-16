Riot Headline Diana Gabaldon’s Next Outlander Novel Gets A Cover And A Release Date
Sherlock Holmes (right) and Watson in a Sidney Paget illustration for The Adventure of Silver Blaze

The 100 Best, Worst, and Strangest Sherlock Holmes Portrayals of All-Time, Ranked: The List List #445

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: 7 Lessons I Learned from Ali Wong’s DEAR GIRLS

at Buzzfeed: 24 YA Romance Books Hitting Shelves This Spring That Are Delightfully Charming

at CBR: 10 Comic Books That Would Make Great Horror Movies

at Crime Reads: The 100 Best, Worst, and Strangest Sherlock Holmes Portrayals of All-Time, Ranked

at Far Out: 8 Writers Who Shaped the Music Industry

at Mental Floss: 11 Poems Inspired By Movies

at POPSUGAR: Looking For Your Next Steamy Read? Here Are 14 Sexy Books Being Turned Into Movies Soon

at Rewire: 7 Poets You Need to Know

at Riveted: 17 Books in Verse You Need to Read ASAP

at Screen Rant: 10 Saddest Books Made Into Movies, Ranked

at Tor.com: 5 SFF Subgenres for Fans of True Crime

at Vulture: The Best Comedy Books of 2021 (So Far)

at Woman and Home Magazine: The Best Science Fiction Books of 2021 That Will Transport You to Another World

