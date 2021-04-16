The 100 Best, Worst, and Strangest Sherlock Holmes Portrayals of All-Time, Ranked: The List List #445

FSG Work in Progress Book Riot is teaming up with FSG's Work in Progress Newsletter to give away a year's subscription to TBR at the hardcover level! Our book subscription service pairs you with a professional book nerd who creates your own tailored book recommendations. You get the best books you didn’t know you were looking for, and a reading experience that's expertly-curated with recommendations that are as diverse and exciting as books and readers are. Here's a little more about FSG's Work in Progress Newsletter: A weekly literary fiction newsletter with a compendium of original works, exclusive excerpts, and interviews with authors from Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: 7 Lessons I Learned from Ali Wong’s DEAR GIRLS

at Buzzfeed: 24 YA Romance Books Hitting Shelves This Spring That Are Delightfully Charming

at CBR: 10 Comic Books That Would Make Great Horror Movies

at Crime Reads: The 100 Best, Worst, and Strangest Sherlock Holmes Portrayals of All-Time, Ranked

at Far Out: 8 Writers Who Shaped the Music Industry

at Mental Floss: 11 Poems Inspired By Movies

at POPSUGAR: Looking For Your Next Steamy Read? Here Are 14 Sexy Books Being Turned Into Movies Soon

at Rewire: 7 Poets You Need to Know

at Riveted: 17 Books in Verse You Need to Read ASAP

at Screen Rant: 10 Saddest Books Made Into Movies, Ranked

at Tor.com: 5 SFF Subgenres for Fans of True Crime

at Vulture: The Best Comedy Books of 2021 (So Far)

at Woman and Home Magazine: The Best Science Fiction Books of 2021 That Will Transport You to Another World