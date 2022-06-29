A “That Girl” Reading List for Your Hot Girl Summer

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

That Girl gets up at 6 a.m. She drinks green smoothies and gets her steps in every day. She doesn’t tolerate toxic people and knows her own value. That Girl knows what her goals are and is working to achieve them. Her Instagram feed has a theme she sticks to, and her Pinterest boards are full of glowing skin, travel ideas, and organization hacks designed to make her life easier and prettier at the same time. Her vlog-style TikToks show her drinking tons of water, going through her ten-step skincare routine, lighting a candle in the evening with the windows open.

I think it’s important to acknowledge being That Girl is impossible, really. We’re all going to forget to take our vitamins or fail to stay out of drama or leave our journals untouched for months. Trying to be that perfect can get toxic if you’re not careful. But there are many, many ways you can get closer to a better version of yourself, which is the whole point! Going to therapy, increasing your water intake, partaking in some self-reflection, or taking the time to map out your five-year plan are all great first steps.

If you’re not sure where to start, here are 10 books to read to become That Girl.

The 5AM Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate your Life. by Robin Sharma There’s no sleeping in for That Girl, she’s got too much to do. Learn how to wake up earlier, and the benefits of it, in The 5AM Club. It’s about distraction, persevering through hardship, and breaking out of the habit of making excuses. Discipline is a muscle and setting that alarm for earlier is a great way to strengthen it.

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear A huge part of being That Girl is setting yourself up for success by doing things like building habits into your day to move your body, rest your mind, or eat something green. Atomic Habits will teach you about the science behind habits so you know exactly how to build something new into your routine in no time. It’s all about systems and in this one, you’ll learn to make yours run a little bit smoother.

What a Time to Be Alone: The Slumflower’s Guide to Why You Are Already Enough by Chudera Eggerue Toxic relationships are out the window for That Girl. She knows her worth and won’t tolerate being treated otherwise. If you’re struggling with being alone, this is a great choice. Through colorful pages and Igbo proverbs, Eggerue is like a comforting older sister teaching you how to be your own best friend and how to cultivate healthy relationships.

How to Break Up with Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life by Catherine Price I think we all know our phones are major time sucks. How to Break Up with Your Phone will teach you step-by-step how to break that nasty habit of picking up your phone every time you’re nervous or bored. The first part will walk you through analyzing your phone usage for ways it can be better and then in part two, you’ll get the 30-day plan to change things. Don’t worry, you’ll still use your phone by the end! You’ll just use it in a more mindful way.

Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand in the Sun, and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rhimes Shonda Rhimes, creator of shows we know and love like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal among many others, was struggling with social anxiety and a habit of saying “no” to everything when she decided enough was enough. For a year, she would say yes to everything. TV appearances? Yes. Working out? Yup. Giving a commencement speech? Even that. You’ll laugh and learn as Rhimes tells the story of her year of yes. Next time you’re asked to so something scary, maybe you’ll think twice about saying no. That Girl would.

The Mountain is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage into Self-Mastery by Brianna West Self-doubt is a huge problem for a lot of us trying to make our dreams happen. The Mountain is You will gently help you recognize how self-doubt is holding you back. You’ll learn about the ways in which we sabotage ourselves, some of which you might not have even realized you do. Then get little and big next steps to do to help you fix it. No more letting fear and doubt hold you back!

Rising Strong: How the Ability to Reset Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead by Brené Brown Brené Brown is a must-read on any That Girl list. Pick any of her books and you’re sure to understand yourself more and stress a little bit less. Rising Strong is no different, teaching you how to get back up off the ground after you’ve failed at something. A job, a relationship, a dream. Part of life is struggle, recognizing that and learning how to get back up is a huge aspect of success.

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo While many think this book is about minimalism, it’s actually about making sure the things in your life bring you joy! Your environment plays a major factor into your productivity and your mood. This book will teach you how to determine what’s meant to be in your space with a kind and respectful voice. Declutter your space, declutter your mind along with it!

Untamed by Glennon Doyle Through a divorce, a new marriage, and the trials of raising children, Glennon Doyle digs into the deeper meaning behind it all in Untamed. It can be easy to label ourselves as broken because we messed up or a relationship didn’t work. But Doyle argues there is immense strength in fighting through that feeling and recognizing how that makes us human. Be you and tell the world, even if you’re afraid. That’s what That Girl would do and you can, too.

