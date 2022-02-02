Terry Pratchett is Getting an Official Biography, Out This Year

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Renowned fantasy author Terry Pratchett was working on his autobiography when he passed away in 2015. Now, Robin Wilkins, Terry Pratchett’s longtime friend and assistant, is using fragments of this incomplete work to write an official biography.

The book will be called A Life With Footnotes and will follow Pratchett from childhood from “being told at the age of six by his headteacher that he would never amount to anything” to writing the Discworld series to his later struggles living with Alzheimer’s.

The book will be released in September, 2022. Find out more at The Guardian.

