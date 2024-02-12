Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

In the Venn diagram of book and tabletop game lovers, I’d imagine there’s significant overlap, and I fall right in that happy middle. Fans of books and games share an appreciation of good storytelling, dynamic characters, and chances to connect with others over play and imagination. Both communities have lovingly embraced the title of “nerd” and enjoy spreading the word about exciting new releases. So why not look for your next favorite game by finding play-alikes for your most beloved books? Check out these new and/or under-the-radar tabletop games to play based on your favorite books.

Last December, I had the good fortune to attend PAX Unplugged, an annual tabletop gaming convention held in Philadelphia. It’s a dazzling event full of gamemaker panels, tournaments, demos of new and upcoming games, and much more. I was stunned by the array of games on display and had the chance to try some that have since become regular fixtures in my game nights at home. In this list, I tried to focus on games that are new or haven’t already made it big. My goal here is to introduce you to something you haven’t already played a million times. I hope this list helps you discover something new that you’ll want to play for years to come!