Suspected Manuscript Thief to Plead Guilty
In an email sent to victims on Tuesday, the office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said that Filippo Bernardini, the Italian citizen who was arrested last year on suspicion of stealing unpublished books, is expected to plead guilty to wire fraud on Friday.
For years, Bernardini used his insider knowledge as a rights coordinator for Simon & Schuster UK in a phishing scheme. He impersonated publishing professionals by using things like small changes in email addresses and industry shorthand. Over five years, he targeted well-known authors, debut authors, and authors of lesser-known works alike with the intention of stealing their unpublished manuscripts. The FBI, who arrested Bernardini, reported that he had gotten access to hundreds of unpublished manuscripts by impersonating and defrauding hundreds of people within the publishing industry.
Despite the arrest and Bernardini’s expected plea, the motive is still unclear. The stolen manuscripts were never reported to have been sold or even to surface online.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Most Anticipated Horror Novels of 2023, According to Goodreads
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- These Are Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2022
- Barnes & Noble Opening 30 Stores in 2023, Leading Big Real Estate Wave
- North Texas School District That Secretly Removed LGBTQ+ Books Now Being Investigated
- The Most Borrowed Books from New York Public Library in 2022
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Thought-Provoking Books of the Year, According to the Atlantic
- New Billboard in Texas Urges, “Ban Censorship, Not Books”