Surprise 4th Book in Jeff VanderMeer’s Hit Southern Reach Series Coming Out This Year
MCD/Farrar, Strauss and Giroux have announced a surprise fourth book in Jeff VanderMeer’s hit Southern Reach series.
The new book, titled Absolution, comes 10 years after the books from the award-winning series — Annihilation, Authority, and Acceptance — were first published. It takes place in the familiar Area X, and is described by VanderMeer as “the most uncanny, heart-stopping, and, yes, fun novel I’ve ever written.”
While the series’ latest book will come out October 22nd this year and feature introductions by Karen Joy Fowler, N.K. Jemisin, and Helen McDonald, the first three books in the series will also be getting reissues, which are out July 30th.
