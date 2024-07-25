Surf’s Up, Comics Open
As usual, this year’s Olympics is not without controversy, but it’s still an exciting time for many. Personally, I plan to watch at least some of the events, but if you prefer to just read about sports, the Stack has you covered!
Bookish Goods
Ghibli Howl’s Moving Castle Calcifer’s Tea Towel by KingdomOfMugsCo
If you can’t have a sarcastic fire elemental to cook you breakfast, these tea towels are the next best thing! $30
New Releases
Kill Blue Volume One by Tadatoshi Fujimaki
Juzo is a hitman so good at his job that he even leaves other hitmen quaking behind their guns. Now, however, Juzo is also something else: a teenage boy. Figuring out how this happened and how he can change back might be his biggest challenge yet…
The Ghostkeeper by Johanna Taylor
Everyone thinks Dorian is weird, and, in a certain way, he is: he can see ghosts, including the spirit of his grandmother. With her help, Dorian uses his ability as a sort of paranormal psychologist, but there are bigger problems on the horizon. When all spirits become trapped in the land of the living, Dorian is the only one who can help them get back to their final resting place before it’s too late!
Riot Recommendations
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: surfing! It’s summer, the Olympics are on, and now is the perfect time to see how surfing is depicted in graphic novel form. Maybe put on the Beach Boys while you’re at it.
Shark Princess: Surfin’ Sharks by Nidhi Chanani
The latest in a series, this third volume follows Kitana and Mack (yes, boys can be princesses, too!) to a surfing competition. Mack is excited to compete — until he realizes how amazing one of his competitors is. Can his friends and admirers help Mack realize that you don’t have to be the best at something to enjoy doing it?
Sea Sirens by Amy Chu and Janet K. Lee
While out surfing, Trot and her cat Cap’n Bill end up in the magical, underwater world of the Sea Sirens. But there’s no time to marvel at this incredible realm: the Sea Sirens are under attack, and it’s up to Trot and Bill to avoid danger while helping their new friends fight off the nefarious Serpent King.
