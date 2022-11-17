How To Support the HarperCollins Union During Their Strike
HarperCollins Union, which represents more than 250 employees from different sectors of the publishing house, has been on strike since November 10th. Their demands are for better pay, diversity initiatives, and more security for unionized workers. Salaries at HarperCollins start at $45,000 pretax, well below a living wage in New York City, with an average salary of $55,000.
This comes after the publishing company made record profits in 2021. A Vulture article pointed out that the pay increase requested would cost the company less than a million dollars, and that the company paid more than that just for Jared Kushner’s book deal.
If you want to support the union’s strike, here is what they have asked to do in support.
Bookstores and Booksellers:
- Share their “I stand with” graphic on social media
- Hand out the union’s bookmarks
- Do not boycott HarperCollins titles at this time
Authors, Agents, and Freelancers:
- Do not start a new contracts until an agreement is reached (does not apply to existing contractual obligations)
Read more about this story at Vulture.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
- After 125 Years, This is Brooklyn Public Library’s Most Borrowed Book
- Helena Bonham Carter Named London Library’s First Female President
- Keller Schools Ban Books About Trans and Nonbinary People
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers
- Jamestown Library Defunded (Again) Over LGBTQ Books, Will Likely Close
- 2022 Kirkus Prize Winners
- Amazon is Adding Goodreads Ratings to Book Listings