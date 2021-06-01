Quiz: Which Supernatural Thriller Should You Pick Up Next?

MCD x FSG. Orphan Black meets Margaret Atwood in this twisty supernatural thriller about female power and the bonds of sisterhood.

Welcome to the wide world of the supernatural thriller. Exciting ghost stories. Shocking witch tales. Gripping demonic yarns. Before we get too wild and get into this supernatural thriller quiz, let’s take a bit of a dive into the sub-genre.

The supernatural genre places magical creatures in real-world scenarios. When events cannot be explained by the natural sciences, you have found yourself in a supernatural novel among creatures like demons, ghosts, witches, and other powered beings.

Now thrillers are a bit tricky to pin down. In a thriller, the stakes are high for a large group of people, the main character is threatened, and the plot builds to a point where the epic ploy is uncovered before the villain can cause a disaster. A thriller can have elements of mystery or horror contained within it, but it must have a plot that creates excitement, shock, anticipation, and anxiety.

So we have made our way to the supernatural thriller sub-genre known for having magical creatures in a realistic setting with an exciting plot. The books create situations where the stakes are high because uncontrolled magic could destroy the world; your main character is in danger, but it could be a ghost, and the plot is building to a point where your protagonist must uncover the ploy or all hell will break loose.

If this sounds like something you want to read, this is the quiz for you. I have selected a combination of supernatural baddies and unlikely heroes in these supernatural thrillers.