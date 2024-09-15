Sunday Book News Link Round-Up
Sunday’s are for passing along the links from the week that I didn’t quite get to for one reason or another. These made my bookmarks, and now maybe they will make yours.
- The Power Broker finally comes to ebook tomorrow (September 16th).
- Confessions of a Sally Rooney fangirl
- Scenes from The Literary Blacklist
- Is Amazon Angling to Buy TikTok?
- The Next Big Idea Club’s Must-Read Books of September
- Data point on the advance for, and first week sales of, Lovely One
- In Praise of a Publishing Gossip Site
- Survey of Authors on Advances and Royalties
- Exposing Predators: New York Book Publishers
- James Earl Jones Performs “The Raven” on The Simpsons
- The New Yorker‘s Fall Books Issue
- Reading as An Attractive Hobby
- Bloomsbury Launches Line of Dyslexia-Friendly Books
- Printed Matter/St. Marks Books is Leaving St. Marks Place
- There is Only One Way to Write a Book
