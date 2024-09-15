Riot Headline All the Finalists for the 2024 National Book Awards
Sunday Book News Link Round-Up

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Sunday’s are for passing along the links from the week that I didn’t quite get to for one reason or another. These made my bookmarks, and now maybe they will make yours.

  1. The Power Broker finally comes to ebook tomorrow (September 16th).
  2. Confessions of a Sally Rooney fangirl
  3. Scenes from The Literary Blacklist
  4. Is Amazon Angling to Buy TikTok?
  5. The Next Big Idea Club’s Must-Read Books of September
  6. Data point on the advance for, and first week sales of, Lovely One
  7. In Praise of a Publishing Gossip Site
  8. Survey of Authors on Advances and Royalties
  9. Exposing Predators: New York Book Publishers
  10. James Earl Jones Performs “The Raven” on The Simpsons
  11. The New Yorker‘s Fall Books Issue
  12. Reading as An Attractive Hobby
  13. Bloomsbury Launches Line of Dyslexia-Friendly Books
  14. Printed Matter/St. Marks Books is Leaving St. Marks Place
  15. There is Only One Way to Write a Book

