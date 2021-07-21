Clare Mackintosh’s latest novel takes a wild ride through bumpy skies. Set over the course of 20 hours, Hostage follows flight attendant Mina as she gets ready to work the inaugural nonstop flight from London to Sydney. Mina is looking forward to taking a break from the problems with her daughter and husband at home and getting away for a few days. But the plane has barely taken off before she receives a note from an anonymous passenger demanding her help in ensuring the flight never reaches its destination — or else her family will be in danger. Thrumming with suspense and heart-pounding tension, this locked room thriller is the twisty and entertaining read you’ll want in your beach bag this summer.