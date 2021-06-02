As summer approaches, so does the grand tradition of summer reading. Nothing sounds like summer more than relaxing beach, pool, or lakeside — or wherever you take your vacation — while you read your eyes out with a great book.

By now, we’ve seen publications and websites guiding you to which books are buzzy and noteworthy. The lists and roundups of the summer’s hottest reads can be overwhelming. How do you know where to start?

The good news is there are excellent new releases already out now that you can add to your TBR. Yep, since the beginning of what’s already turned out to be a blockbuster year for books, publishing has started dropping great books steadily since January, each of them vying to be packed in your suitcase. But how do you know where to start? And which book should you take on vacation if you can only take one? It’s a problem all bookworms know. There’s limited room in luggage or a carry on for books, so you know you’ll want to invest that space — and your time reading — wisely.

Fortunately, this quiz will help you nail down your next beach read. Answer a variety of questions and find out what your ideal summer reading book should be. With possible answers varying from a contemporary YA with a royal twist, a friends-to-lovers romance, a haunted nonfiction book, an unputdownable thriller, and more, there’s an option for everyone.

Take this summer reading quiz now to find your next great vacation read.