Oklahoma Teacher Didn’t Violate State Law in Providing Books, But May Lose License Anyway
In August of 2022, Summer Boismier, a nine year teaching veteran, covered her extensive classroom library with red butcher paper with the text “books the state doesn’t want you to read.” A new Oklahoma bill required that every book in the collection be evaluated for “critical race theory” and other “indoctrination” before they are allowed back on the shelves. Rather than remove them entirely, Boismier made this policy visible. She also provided a QR code to the Brooklyn Public Library, which allows teens across the country to get a free online library card.
A parent complained about her display, which began the process of Summer Boismier facing a hearing to determine if she violated state laws. Although Boismier has since quit her position and left Oklahoma, she did not voluntarily revoke her license, and the Oklahoma State Department of Education continued the hearing. Assistant Attorney General Liz Stevens has now ruled that that the State Department of Education “failed to prove” that Boismier violated state laws.
Despite this, the State Board of Education “has full control, no matter what the recommendation is” over Boismier’s license, and state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters has stated that he intends to revoke her license regardless:
“I appreciate the transparency today and we will be finalizing the revocation of her license in August. Accountability is tough and we will not have indoctrination in the classroom.”
Read the full story at USA Today.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
