It’s that time of year when the Northern Hemisphere settles in for a glorious winter filled with images of snow, hot chocolate, and large, fuzzy sweaters. But what about the Southern Hemisphere, which is getting ready for summer sun, pool time, and those cute little drinks with the umbrellas in them? Where are their warm weather audiobook recommendations?

I’m here for you! Here are some excellent summer audiobooks—that are all set in the Southern hemisphere—all for your listening pleasure! And if you need some summer sun to brighten up a winter day, feel free to listen along!

The Lost Man by Jane Harper, Narrated by Stephen Shanahan Set in the Australian outback, The Lost Man begins when two brothers find their third brother dead in the middle of nowhere. With no immediate suspects, the two brothers must start to pick up the pieces of the family ranch and figure out their next steps. When more details about their brother’s death surface, they slowly begin to realize that their family may have more secrets than they realized. Stephen Shanahan captures the mood and voice of the story, and I will be definitely picking up more books he narrates.

The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell, Narrated by Adjoa Andoh, Richard E. Grant, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith This multigenerational family saga follows three different families through the decades from the founding of Zambia through the near future. Each section focuses on a different generation of each family and is written in a different genre. If you’re looking for an epic story to sweep you away, this is it! The audiobook narration is impeccable, especially Anjoa Andoh’s narration of the mosquitos, who actually narrate this novel.

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah, Narrated by the Author One of the best audiobooks to come out in the last few years, Trevor Noah narrates his memoir where he tells the story of his very birth being a crime during South Africa’s apartheid, which banned interracial relationships. But he doesn’t just read his memoir; he performs it. Every person in his story has their own voice and cadence, and his comedic timing is perfection. I loved every second of this audiobook and will be listening to it again and again.

Cantoras by Carolina de Robertis, Narrated by the Author Set during the dictatorship in 1970s Uruguay, Cantoras follows a group of queer women as they create a found family amongst themselves. They buy a small shack by the sea, call it their refuge, and return time after time over the decades. Each of these women are fully fleshed characters who each have their own pasts and dreams for the future. De Robertis narrates the book herself, adding that unique touch that only happens when an author reads their work.

This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga, Narrated by Adenrele Ojo Recently shortlisted for the Booker Prize, This Mournable Body follows Tambudzai, a woman who’s trying to make a life for herself. But time after time, things never seem to go right for her. This novel captures the feelings when a young person’s bright future doesn’t turn out as they hoped. Adenrele Ojo performs the audiobook with an emotional depth that captures the cycle of hope and loss throughout the story.