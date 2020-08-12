22 of the Best Summer 2020 Books Out in the UK

Bennett’s follow up to the bestseller The Mothers is one of the best books I have read this year. The story follows the Vignes twins over several decades. The twins run away as teenagers, eventually becoming estranged after one of them decides to pass over as white while the other moves back to her hometown, which she so desperately tried to escape when young, with her black daughter.

This is an elegantly written, multi-generational saga that shrewdly dissects fractured identities with regards to race, gender and family.