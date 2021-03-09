It takes several twists of this novel before the author offers up enough information to understand what is happening in this story. It takes even more twists to grasp a decent amount of the why. At one point it leaves the core cast of point-of-view characters entirely to take on the point of view of a raging tiger (why not!).

After the story’s protagonist completes her traditional hero’s journey, there’s yet another twist — essentially a fourth act to the story that feels like a prolonged afterward, and completely pivots the novel’s significance another, final time. This story is mind-bendy in several ways, but the structure on its own is enough to keep readers enticingly off kilter.