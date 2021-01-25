All of the stories within The Bloody Chamber are based on fairytales, including both short tales and novel-length ones. Written shortly after translating fairytales from Charles Perrault, Carter gives many of the stories in this collection a feminist and/or modernist twist.

Here she has written two variants of Beauty and the Beast, one of which involves mysterious car trouble (Thriller vibes??), a retelling of Bluebeard, and unspecified woodlands goblins, amongst others.