The 11 Best Stickers for Romance Readers

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website. View All posts by R. Nassor

Welcome all residents of Romancelandia to what may just be the best stickers for romance readers on the market right now. They are honestly too adorable. Turns out stickers are the perfect medium for little romance book quotes or references.

I am fully convinced that the invention of the self-adhesive sticker in 1935 was all leading up to this day. I mean, of course, the day when you could search online and find a romance book quote or reference on a cute little sticker. The dominos were in place so that one day, romance readers would rise up, create merchandise, and sell it to other readers.

As a longtime sticker enthusiast, there are more stickers I want than space to put them, but that impediment does not stop me from keeping my eye on select favorites. I have combed the internet for some of the best stickers for romance readers, referencing the genre as a whole and also specific romance books.

Whether you put these stickers on your water bottle, laptop, e-reader, or other flat surface, I am sure they will bring a bit of joy to your day. I, for one, hope you have fun with these lovely little guys.

Genre Reference Stickers For Romance Readers Romance Tropes Bookshelf Sticker This pretty-in-pink romance trope shelf covers a lot of ground for the romance reader who likes variety. $4

Vinyl Sticker Stacks of Romance Book Genres and Tropes Do you have a favorite genre or trope? Well, this sticker shop has you covered. I am partial to the paranormal romance stack. $18

Slow Burn Book Trope Match Box Sticker Fans of the slow burn will light up with excitement over this matchbox sticker. $4

Star-Crossed Lovers Tarot Card Sticker I love the look of tarot stickers in general and this star-crossed lover trope in particular. It’s the little hearts that get me. $4

A Variety of Romance Book Lover Stickers The “Romance is my jam” jar would be enough to get me to buy these, but the whole collection is really excellent. $3+

Book Reference Stickers For Romance Readers Books are my Happy Place Sticker This take on the cover of Happy Place by Emily Henrey is so cute and clever. I would love to have a stack of books in the middle of a body of water. $2

The Charm Offensive Quote Sticker The iconic “I’m into puzzing” quote sticker from The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun is a testament to the book. $3

Red White and Royal Blue Matte Vinyl Stickers If you love Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston, you will love these stickers. You can own stickers with the quotes, “Two homes side by side,” “Sometimes you just jump and hope it’s not a cliff,” and, of course, the famous “Cornbread knows my sins.” $3+

The Kiss Quotient Quote Sticker I love the quote from The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang, “All the Things That Make You Different Make You Perfect.” Now I can get this sticker. $4

Well, that was a lot of stickers for romance readers. I am now sure you have a few to add to your collection. Finding the perfect stickers was a lot of fun. I honestly would love to see even more the next time I check. If you are looking for other bookish items, check out some monster romance swag, some bookish goods for Emily Henry fans, and some bookish pride mugs.