Riot Headline Agatha Christie Books On Sale Today for $2!
romance tropes stickers
Book Fetish

The 11 Best Stickers for Romance Readers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

View All posts by R. Nassor

Welcome all residents of Romancelandia to what may just be the best stickers for romance readers on the market right now. They are honestly too adorable. Turns out stickers are the perfect medium for little romance book quotes or references.

I am fully convinced that the invention of the self-adhesive sticker in 1935 was all leading up to this day. I mean, of course, the day when you could search online and find a romance book quote or reference on a cute little sticker. The dominos were in place so that one day, romance readers would rise up, create merchandise, and sell it to other readers.

As a longtime sticker enthusiast, there are more stickers I want than space to put them, but that impediment does not stop me from keeping my eye on select favorites. I have combed the internet for some of the best stickers for romance readers, referencing the genre as a whole and also specific romance books.

Whether you put these stickers on your water bottle, laptop, e-reader, or other flat surface, I am sure they will bring a bit of joy to your day. I, for one, hope you have fun with these lovely little guys.

Genre Reference Stickers For Romance Readers

Romance Tropes Bookshelf Sticker

A Romance Tropes Pink Bookshelf sticker with a clear background in front of a bush, a hand, and a pen.

This pretty-in-pink romance trope shelf covers a lot of ground for the romance reader who likes variety. $4

Vinyl Sticker Stacks of Romance Book Genres and Tropes

A set of 14 stickers on a wooden table with book tropes on them.

Do you have a favorite genre or trope? Well, this sticker shop has you covered. I am partial to the paranormal romance stack. $18

Slow Burn Book Trope Match Box Sticker

Slow Burn Book Trope Match Box Sticker held in front of a book on a wooden cutting board and wooden table. A candle and blanket sit in the background.

Fans of the slow burn will light up with excitement over this matchbox sticker. $4

Star-Crossed Lovers Tarot Card Sticker

Star-Crossed Lovers Tarot Card Sticker in front of a pile of tarot card stickers.

I love the look of tarot stickers in general and this star-crossed lover trope in particular. It’s the little hearts that get me. $4

A Variety of Romance Book Lover Stickers

Romance Book Lover Stickers | Matte Vinyl Stickers, Romance is my jam, rather be reading romance, romance book tropes

The “Romance is my jam” jar would be enough to get me to buy these, but the whole collection is really excellent. $3+

Book Reference Stickers For Romance Readers

Books are my Happy Place Sticker

Books are my Happy Place Sticker held in front of a pink background.

This take on the cover of Happy Place by Emily Henrey is so cute and clever. I would love to have a stack of books in the middle of a body of water. $2

The Charm Offensive Quote Sticker

On top of grass and flowers is a sticker made to look like the cover of the book the charm offensive by Alison Cochrun

The iconic “I’m into puzzing” quote sticker from The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun is a testament to the book. $3

Brown Sister Trilogy Vinyl Stickers

On a wooden table, three face stickers from Get a Life, Chloe Brown, Take a Hint, Dani Brown and Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert sits.

My favorite sisters from Talia Hibbert’s Get a Life, Chloe Brown, Take a Hint, Dani Brown, and Act Your Age, Eve Brown all come together in this wonderous set of stickers. $3+

Red White and Royal Blue Matte Vinyl Stickers

Red White and Royal Blue Matte Vinyl Stickers inspired by Casey McQuiston are on a wooden board with a copy of the book and a candle.

If you love Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston, you will love these stickers. You can own stickers with the quotes, “Two homes side by side,” “Sometimes you just jump and hope it’s not a cliff,” and, of course, the famous “Cornbread knows my sins.” $3+

The Kiss Quotient Quote Sticker

The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang "All the Things That Make You Different Make You Perfect" sticker on a blue wooden surface.

I love the quote from The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang, “All the Things That Make You Different Make You Perfect.” Now I can get this sticker. $4

Bright Falls Sticker Set

3 Bright Falls Stickers on a gray table.

Ashley Herring Blake’s sapphic books Iris Kelley Doesn’t Date, Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail, and Delilah Green Doesn’t Care make the cutest theater tickets. $5

Well, that was a lot of stickers for romance readers. I am now sure you have a few to add to your collection. Finding the perfect stickers was a lot of fun. I honestly would love to see even more the next time I check. If you are looking for other bookish items, check out some monster romance swag, some bookish goods for Emily Henry fans, and some bookish pride mugs.