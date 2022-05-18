These Are the States That Love Reading the Most

Typing.com, a site that provides free online typing courses and educational tools for people worldwide, has conducted a study to find the U.S. states that love reading the most.

To determine this, researchers calculated each state’s “Reading Interest Score.” This score came from a few factors, including the number of libraries and library visits per capita, the number of bookstores, and the number of Google searches for Kindles.

After results were analyzed, Vermont was found to love reading the most, with a Reading Interest Score of 37.24. The state boasts the most libraries available per 3,819 people and the second-highest number of library visits at 5.89 visits per capita. There are also 4 bookstores for every 100,000 people and higher Google searches for “Kindle.”

Results courtesy of Typing.com

Wyoming, Maine, New Hampshire, and Iowa came in at second, third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively in terms of Reading Interest Scores.

Florida came in last, with a Reading Interest Score of 15.79 as a result of it having the lowest library availability and the fewest library visits per capita.