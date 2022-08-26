Star Wars Books/Series That Deserve Their Own Adaptation

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the things I love the most about Star Wars is that there are so many stories in the galaxy. There are so many characters, so many stories, and such a rich history available that the possibilities are endless (I’m of the opinion that you can never have too many SW books, shows, or movies). Which makes me wonder why some of the most obvious books/series haven’t been made into TV shows yet.

This list focuses on canon books, mainly to avoid confusion. I’d love a Mara Jade TV show, and I’ve heard the rumors about her in Mandalorian season 3 and the rumors about a possible Disney+ Heir to the Empire movie, but forgive me if I’m skeptical. That being said, I would watch the hell out of a TV series based on Legends. Yes, I’m being purposely vague and sweeping: I’d watch any and all of it.

I’m behind on my Star Wars book reading and even further behind on my Star Wars comics reading (so many books, not enough hours in the day, and throw in single parenting a 6-year-old, and you’ve got your answer as to why that is), but I’ve come up with a list of Star Wars books and series that deserve their own shows. It goes without saying that this is not an exhaustive list by any means, and it barely scratches the surface. Let’s take a look!

Lost Stars by Claudia Gray Ask any Star Wars book fan, and this is a perennial favorite — for good reason. It’s set during the original trilogy, but gives readers a completely new perspective on the events, told through the eyes of two childhood friends — Thane Kyrell and Ciena Ree — who find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict after starting off together at the Imperial Academy. Full of adventure, friendship, and even love, this was one of the first Star Wars books I read (yes, I was late to the fandom) and I don’t know how it’s escaped adaptation to this point. It would be a great TV show and provide new supplementation to the classic trilogy.

Doctor Aphra series Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra is the first original Star Wars character that isn’t from the films to lead her own Marvel comic series, which makes it all the more baffling as to why there aren’t non-comic books about her or a TV show. An archaeologist who also knows a lot about weapons and droids, she has questionable morals and integrity and is a compelling character with layers and nuance to her. First seen in the comic series Darth Vader, her own series starts when she’s in hiding after Vader tried to kill her. A Star Wars TV series featuring a brilliant, wry, and complex anti-hero who also happens to be a queer woman of color sounds like just the thing we need right now, no?

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: A Crash of Fate by Zoraida Córdova This book was fascinating to me because it felt so removed in a way from the “mainstream” stories, and it was a good reminder of just how big the Star Wars universe was. Like, of course there are fascinating stories of people on other planets because the Skywalker Saga is not the only thing going on right now. In this book, we read about Izzy and Jules, childhood friends on Batuu until Izzy’s family suddenly left. More than a decade later, Jules is a farmer on Batuu and Izzy is a smuggler who’s back on the planet for a job, and they meet again. It’s a breath of fresh air and I think it would be a perfect mini-series to add to the stories of the galaxy.

Leia: Princess of Alderaan by Claudia Gray Okay, yes, this is the second Claudia Gray book on the list but that’s because she’s THAT GOOD at writing Star Wars. Leia is by far my favorite character, and I’m of the opinion that she’s always been the main character of SW. I’m still waiting for my Leia movie, but in the meantime, a TV show would work. This book gives us a glimpse into teenage Leia’s life, starting with how she got involved with the Rebellion and how she became friends with Amilyn Holdo. The show would be a great mini-series, or if they wanted to expand it and start even earlier, a full series.

Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse This book was written as a prequel to Episode IX, and really illustrates Leia’s slowing down and Poe’s toxic attitude. It’s post-VIII, so the Resistance has been seriously depleted, Leia’s radio’d for help and gotten nothing, and they’re really struggling to get on some even ground. Roanhorse brings in a lot of other Star Wars characters from other books and media, which was really great to see, and it felt like a tying together of sorts. I can see this as a mini-series or even a made-for-TV movie fill-in to watch between episodes VIII and IX.

Queen’s Shadow by E. K. Johnston Padmé is another character that feels like such a natural choice to have a TV series on. Johnston’s Padmé trilogy provides plenty of material for an excellent series. After she ends her reign as Queen, she’s asked to become Naboo’s senator. When she does so, she finds she has to navigate a whole new set of rules and get used to a new life. The Padmé books are largely character-driven, and I really loved getting to know the characters and see how different relationships evolved. Padmé and her handmaidens all have stories to tell, and a TV series would provide a look at galactic politics from a whole new POV.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Inferno Squad by Christie Golden I don’t usually love the Empire, which is why it was such a surprise to me when I ended up loving this book, which is a prequel to the Battlefront II video game. Set in the aftermath of the first Death Star destruction, the book follows the elite Imperial soldiers known as the Inferno Squad, including Iden Versio, and their mission to infiltrate the Dreamers, a group of Saw Gerrera’s partisans. They need to find out how the partisans are getting Imperial information, and eventually destroy them.

Star Wars The High Republic: A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland This isn’t the first High Republic book, I know, but I think you could pick various stories from which to start, if you’re creating a TV show. The High Republic is full of stories, and this one is about Vernestra Rwoh, a newish Jedi knight who’s been asked to watch over a 12-year-old hopeful inventor while on a ship headed to a space station. But when things go wrong and they make it out on an escape shuttle and land on a moon, things get a little tricky. Lots of action and fascinating characters make this a prime book to adapt (likewise for the entire High Republic series, really).

Which Star Wars books/series would you love to see made into a TV show? If you want even more Star Wars, check out this post on great Star Wars cross-stitch patterns to do, and a list of 20 Star Wars must-reads.