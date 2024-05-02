Misc Deals

The Best Star Wars Books On Sale This Week!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Saturday is Star Wars Day: May the 4th be with you! To celebrate, there are a ton of Star Wars items on sale this week, from Lego kits to an R2-D2 Tamagotchi and a Death Star charcuterie board — and much more. Of course, there are also so many Star Wars books out there, and many of them are also on sale this week! Here are just a few physical books (not ebooks) on sale this week, including cookbooks, photography books, novels, and much more. Many of them are close to 50% off!

Ultimate LEGO Star Wars
$22.50 Ultimate LEGO Star Wars by DK
Get This Deal
Star Wars Timelines
$28 Star Wars Timelines by DK
Get This Deal
Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia
$18 Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia by DK
Get This Deal
Star Wars Year By Year (New Edition)
$20 Star Wars Year By Year (New Edition) by DK
Get This Deal
Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook
$18 Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel
Get This Deal
Star Wars: The Life Day Cookbook
$5 Star Wars: The Life Day Cookbook by Jenn Fujikawa
Get This Deal
Star Wars: Secrets of the Galaxy Deluxe Box Set
$40 Star Wars: Secrets of the Galaxy Deluxe Box Set by Daniel Wallace
Get This Deal
From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back
$17 From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back by R. F. Kuang et al.
Get This Deal
Star Wars Hunters: Battle for the Arena
$7 Star Wars Hunters: Battle for the Arena by Mark Oshiro
Get This Deal
Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage
$ Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland
Get This Deal