This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of my favorite things about the Star Wars galaxy is the expansiveness of it. After I fell in love with the movies (fairly late, I admit — I was over 35 at the time), I realized there was a whole other part of the world to explore: the books and comics. I especially love that no matter what your child’s age, they can be introduced to the galaxy with amazing Star Wars books for kids.

From reading board books with your littlest Padawan to introducing them to the ways of the Jedi as they get older to exploring the Dark Side, there really is something for everyone, even kids. There are books about the Resistance, the Sith, pilots, and droids. With the High Republic, there are even more stories to be told.

Whether your little one is familiar with the franchise already or you’re introducing them for the first time, there’s plenty of Star Wars books for kids from which to choose. Whichever path they find themselves on: Jedi, Rebel, or the Dark Side, there are Star Wars books for kids at every age! (And these books aren’t just for kids, either!).

While there are a lot of books out there about the galaxy, these are some of my favorites. If you’re looking for even more Star Wars books for kids, check out this post and this post.

Star Wars Picture Books and Board Books

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Star Wars: A Jedi You Will Be by Preeti Chhibber and Mike Deas In this adorable picture book, readers land on Dagobah with Luke to learn how to use the Force. Under the guidance of Yoda, they can train like Luke and learn about the ways of the Jedi. A great addition to your library, especially if you love The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars: ABC-3PO by Calliope Glass, Caitlin Kennedy, and Katie Cook This picture book is a fun way to explore the ABCs. Each letter introduces someone or something from the galaxy, along with a little poem. Kids will be entertained and adults will appreciate the detail in the descriptions.

Star Wars: BB-8 On the Run by Drew Daywalt and Matt Myers Oh no! BB-8 somehow got separated from Poe on Jakku and he has to find his way back. He has to get a secret map to the Resistance so they can rescue Luke Skywalker. Along the way, he meets all different people on his journey.

Star Wars Epic Yarns: The Empire Strikes Back by Jack Wang and Holman Wang These board books recreate scenes from each Star Wars movie using needle-felted characters, and each scene has a related word with it. It’s a perfect way to introduce the littlest Star Wars fans to the characters, and the artistry involved in each scene is really neat to see.

Star Wars: I Am a Padawan (Little Golden Book) by Ashley Eckstein and Shane Clester I love these Little Golden Books, maybe because the Golden Books bring back some nostalgia. There is a Little Golden Book for each movie, as well as different groups of characters (Sith, wookie, droid) and this one about Ahsoka is a good read, even for kids who are a little older.

Early Readers

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: A Clan of Two by Brooke Vitale This colorful book is perfect for younger kids who might want more than a picture book, about ages 5–8. This book provides some highlights from the first season of The Mandalorian, and even comes with stickers! (If your kids scare easily, this may not be the best for them — it’s not scary, but it’s also got some of the bad guys in it).

Star Wars The High Republic: The Great Jedi Rescue by Cavan Scott Even little kids can get into the High Republic with this book! This book is for a similar range as the above book, and is a really great crossover if you’re reading the High Republic books, too. (This is similar to Light of the Jedi). When a disaster strikes, it’s up to the Jedi to save the day! And yes, this one comes with stickers, too.

Star Wars LEGO: Secrets of the Dark Side (DK Level 1) by Matt Jones If your child is drawn to the dark side, this book is for them! In this DK early reader, kids can read about their favorite villains: Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, and more. The pictures of LEGO minifigures makes this an especially fun book to read.

Star Wars Books for Tweens

Star Wars: Myths & Fables by George Mann and Grant Griffin This is a collection of nine previously untold folktales and stories. The stories tend to be more on the fringes of stories we know, but in unexpected ways, with some familiar elements. There are Easter eggs galore, so older kids and adults will also appreciate these tales.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark Edited by Jennifer Heddle This amazing anthology takes different events from The Clone Wars and tells them from the POV of different characters. Writers include Zoraida Córdova, Rebecca Roanhorse, and Jason Fry, so you know you’re in for a treat. Ahsoka, Count Dooku, Obi-Wan…although this is for middle grade readers, any Clone Wars fan will enjoy these stories.

Star Wars: Join the Resistance by Ben Acker, Ben Blacker, and Annie Wu When Mattis Banz gets recruited to the Resistance, he knows he’s fulfilling his destiny to become a hero — except he’s less than thrilled with his squadron. Can these rebels learn to work together, or will their team fall apart? This illustrated novel is a fresh take on Star Wars and fun to read, too.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Cobalt Squadron by Elizabeth Wein and Phil Noto If you want more Rose Tico (and Paige!), this book is for you. This book follows Cobalt and Crimson Squadrons as they try to bring aid to a planet blocked off by the First Order. Wein clearly did her research with flying, and writes a compelling story that fits nicely into The Last Jedi.

Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Moving Target: A Princess Leia Adventure by Cecil Castellucci and Jason Fry If it’s a Leia story, I’m there. But in all seriousness, this is one to read no matter what. It’s set between Episodes V and VI, and follows Leia as she leads a team of rebels on a mission. It gives the reader a more in-depth look at her fears and values, as well as her developing leadership.

Star Wars The High Republic: A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland If you haven’t read Ireland’s writing, you’re in for a treat. Vernestra Rwoh is a new Jedi knight. For her first assignment, she’s asked to watch a 12-year-old while on a cruiser on their way to a space station dedication. But when things go awry, they make an emergency landing on a moon…but what’s really out there?

Star Wars The High Republic: Race to Crashpoint Tower by Daniel José Older The High Republic is super popular among Star Wars fans right now, and there’s a good reason for it: it’s great storytelling. (With Older as the author, I’d expect nothing less). In this novel, people from all over the galaxy are coming to Valo for the Republic Fair. Ram Jomaran is hiding from the festivities when he realizes that the Fair — and Valo — might be in danger. When the attack comes, he’s ready to fight…with some unexpected allies.

Poe Dameron: Free Fall by Alex Segura I’ll be the first to admit I’m not usually a Poe fan. That being said, I was pleasantly surprised by this book. This novel tells Poe’s backstory as a Spice Runner and the origins of his friendship with Zorii. Segura gives Poe some unexpected (for me, anyway) depth and creates a fast and enjoyable read that definitely adds to the movies.