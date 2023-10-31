Watch the Trailer for STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The bestselling and National Book Award-winning book Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi is seeing its third adaptation — first as a children’s edition, then as a graphic nonfiction book, and now as a documentary. The books have received both acclaim and backlash for their portrayal of white supremacy in the United States, making Stamped the second-most challenged book in schools and libraries in 2020.

The Netflix adaptation combines animation and interviews with Black women scholars, including Angela Davis, Dr. Imani Perry, and Brittany Packnett Cunningham. It’s directed by Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams.

It will be available to stream on Netflix November 20th.