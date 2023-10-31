Watch the Trailer for STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING
The bestselling and National Book Award-winning book Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi is seeing its third adaptation — first as a children’s edition, then as a graphic nonfiction book, and now as a documentary. The books have received both acclaim and backlash for their portrayal of white supremacy in the United States, making Stamped the second-most challenged book in schools and libraries in 2020.
The Netflix adaptation combines animation and interviews with Black women scholars, including Angela Davis, Dr. Imani Perry, and Brittany Packnett Cunningham. It’s directed by Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams.
It will be available to stream on Netflix November 20th.
You can read more about this adaptation at Variety.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
