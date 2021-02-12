Spring 2021 Comics Preview

When last we left this stoic (likely) shapeshifter and his disaster crush, Mitsuru had just dropped a kiss on Inusaki who was still trying to figure out 1) how he could have a crush on a crow; 2) how the crow sounded like Mitsuru (Inusaki can hear and talk to birds, remember? No, we don’t know how, he just can, go with it); 3) how he could also have a crush on Mitsuru, and exactly what he was supposed to do about any of it.

Y’all thought humans were hard. And before you judge (which you shouldn’t anyway), remember humans and beings with avian features (tengu) have a long history in Japanese mythology. Also, I am on Tik Tok and I have seen you all simping for Hawks (manga spoilers ahoy) so hush, leave them alone, they just want to live their lives.

Anyway. Vol. 1 came out in August so I have been waiting literally forever to see how this all shakes out. For. Ev. Er. I am sure all of us following along are happy February is short.