Spotify Makes Audiobooks Available for Their Premium Subscribers

Spotify announced today that its premium users in the U.S. now have access to over 200,000 audiobooks on its platform. To start off, listeners will be allotted 15 hours of listening time a month, and can choose from a diverse catalogue with genres that run the gamut.

Over 70% of the audiobooks in the catalogue include bestselling titles, and come from the big five publishers and indie publishers alike. It has everything from Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me and Jesmyn Ward’s Let Us Descend, to Nella Larsen’s Passing and Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

On its main site, Spotify lists five reasons to listen to books on its app, citing the benefits of listening to audiobooks as well as the convenience of having things like music, podcasts, and audiobooks all located on one app.

To listen to audiobooks on the app, users can go to the Home feed or search for specific books using the search bar. There’s also a section of curated audiobook lists for those who need help getting started.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.