Spooky Season Reading List Explosion: The List List #420
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Brightly: Surefire YA Scares: 18 of the Best Teen Horror Books
at Bustle: The Most Anticipated Books Of October Include Some Spooky Halloween Tales
at BuzzFeed: 13 Witchy Books That Will Keep You Spellbound
at Crime Reads: Eight Dazzling Historical Thrillers Featuring Real Life Jewels and Painting
at Electric Lit: 12 Books on How Midwives Are Changing Childbirth
at Entertainment Weekly: 7 spooky novels to read this Halloween season, according to Plain Bad Heroines author Emily M. Danforth
at Epic Reads: 15 Creepy YA Books That Should Be Made Into Horror Movies
at Essence: The Meaning Of Mariah Carey And 9 Music Memoirs That Get Real About The Price Of Fame
at Get Literary: See Some Evil, Read Some Evil with 6 Horror Movie–Book Matchups
at Lit Hub: Read on, if you dare: 20 books that are laced with sinister magic.
at Mental Floss: 11 Women Horror Writers You Need to Read
at POPSUGAR: 22 Spooky New Books That Will Put You in a Halloween State of Mind
at Riveted Lit: 17 Creepy Books That Aren’t Scary
at Shondaland: 6 New Books That Inspire Activism
at Tor.com: 13 Haunting Poems to Get You in the Mood for Halloween