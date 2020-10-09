Spooky Season Reading List Explosion: The List List #420

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: Surefire YA Scares: 18 of the Best Teen Horror Books

at Bustle: The Most Anticipated Books Of October Include Some Spooky Halloween Tales

at BuzzFeed: 13 Witchy Books That Will Keep You Spellbound

at Crime Reads: Eight Dazzling Historical Thrillers Featuring Real Life Jewels and Painting

at Electric Lit: 12 Books on How Midwives Are Changing Childbirth

at Entertainment Weekly: 7 spooky novels to read this Halloween season, according to Plain Bad Heroines author Emily M. Danforth

at Epic Reads: 15 Creepy YA Books That Should Be Made Into Horror Movies

at Essence: The Meaning Of Mariah Carey And 9 Music Memoirs That Get Real About The Price Of Fame

at Get Literary: See Some Evil, Read Some Evil with 6 Horror Movie–Book Matchups

at Lit Hub: Read on, if you dare: 20 books that are laced with sinister magic.

at Mental Floss: 11 Women Horror Writers You Need to Read

at POPSUGAR: 22 Spooky New Books That Will Put You in a Halloween State of Mind

at Riveted Lit: 17 Creepy Books That Aren’t Scary

at Shondaland: 6 New Books That Inspire Activism

at Tor.com: 13 Haunting Poems to Get You in the Mood for Halloween