Read These 10 Spooky Romance Novels For The Thrills

Isn’t October the perfect month to read spooky books? The scares, the horror, the thrilling sensation of reading creepy things in the dark. But what if you love reading romance novels, too? You want kisses, love declarations, and steamy moments. In this list, you will find spooky romance novels that will give you both the scare and the swoons. Are you ready?

It’s probable that before 2020 I wouldn’t be reading horror romance. I never saw myself doing it, you know? But as soon as I picked up my very first horror romance, I was unable to stop after that! They’re so intriguing and enchanting — you get caught in the wave of emotions the character is feeling. Add to that the danger, the terrifying scenes, and a love story that can rip you up in half? You get a very spooky romance book that you won’t be able to forget.

But I do want to mention that there are different kinds of spookiness, or different things that scare someone. We are very different people and not all of us scare the same. For example, a spooky read can be about gruesome monsters and bloody murder houses. That’s scary, right? But you can also experience fright when you’re reading a thriller and the character is about to enter a room where they will find the killer! I’m choosing these spooky romance novels based on that creepy sensation you feel when you read the book — when you start anticipating something bad happening every time a chapter begins. You’re going to be scared one way or another, that’s for sure!

Her Soul to Take by Harley Laroux Her Soul to Take is categorized as a horror romance and after reading it…I can say that it totally is! If you’re looking for creepy monsters in the dark, terrifying cults, curses and gods, sexy bisexual demons who want your soul, and an interesting, dangerous plot, look no further. Leon and Rae will take you on the ride of your life. You won’t ever want to get down!

Fear, And Other Love Languages by Aveda Vice Truthfully most of Vice’s catalog could be in this list, but I chose to highlight Fear, And Other Love Languages. This book is spooky and yet so very steamy. Elia has been tormented by their nightmares and night terrors for so many years. Every time they go to sleep, they find them yet again. But this time the nightmares want more…and Elia is tempted to say yes to everything they are offering.

Whiteout by Adriana Anders This is spooky on another level. The way this book is going to grab your attention, keep you on the edge of your seat, and never let you go? Outstanding. In this survival romance set in Antarctica, we meet Angel, a chef stationed at the science research facility, who is ready to return home. But before that happens, the station is attacked. She is forced to flee with glaciologist Ford in order to save their lives. They then find themselves trying to survive the icy cold of this remote place.

Every Dark Desire by Fiona Zedde Vampires are always enchanting beings. It’s not a surprise that you see them in so many films. There’s something captivating about their lives. Fiona Zedde brings us a story of passion and danger in Every Dark Desire. Naomi has a pretty nice life, but she has always longed for the touch of a woman. She takes the opportunity to satisfy her wants during a trip to the tourist part of Jamaica. But it’s there that she gets brutally turned into a ruthless beast. And even though she should hate this new world, she can’t help but be intrigued. Especially by the powerful head of the clan.

A Strip of Velvet by Rien Gray A seductive god of the hunt is tempting Katla. Who wouldn’t be weak for that? Katla has always believed in the old ways. You offer blood to make the crops grow, to make your wish come true. Then, one day, Katla hears the voice of the god: “Come to me and make your wish.”

The Ecstasy of Cornelia Day by Magen Cubed Imagine falling for a haunted house with ten ghosts inside. That’s what happens to Cornelia Day. Her new house is haunted by ghosts of people who died there…all killed by the same man, named The Master. Cornelia can’t help but find this new development in her life very interesting. She kinda wants to get to know them a little bit better…and closer. This is American Horror Story: Murder House but shorter and down to the good stuff immediately.

The Devil’s Bargain by Rian Fox Whenever a horror movie was nearing a jump scare scene where a horrifying being would appear behind the character when they were washing their faces in the sink, I would close my eyes because I knew I was going to jump. And The Devil’s Bargain got me feeling this way as well. Silas just became the owner of a rare first edition book from a famous 19th century occultist. One night he accidentally summons a demonic being and his life is forever changed. This has M/M romance, Black characters, and will easily frighten you!

No Peeking by Ki Brightly This spooky paranormal romance needs to be on your list. As soon as I read what it was about, I thought it was a perfect choice, especially now that Halloween is so near. Noble owed everything to Detective Abraham after he saved Noble from a man trying to murder him. The thing is…this detective might just be more dangerous than anything Noble has ever encountered.

The Wife in the Attic by Rose Lerner Gothic stories are always spooky. Especially Jane Eyre retellings. Penniless Deborah just became the new governess of Goldengrove Manor. Her charge is nice, her employer is dashing, and the Lady of the house is ill. Soon, Deborah starts craving more and more, like becoming Sir Kit’s companion. But there is also something happening in the house and she is ready to find out.

Mirror Monster On My Wall by Tam Nicnevin Alice in Wonderland meets Snow White set in Regency England, this creepy monster romance novella is going to be your new favorite thing! Alice’s plan is to escape her wicked stepmother’s abuse, but when she arranges a marriage with the equally cruel Earl of Pennwood, Alice turns for help to her four old friends. These old friends live in her dreams, always showing her love and steamy moments. But now they all need to find a way to help Alice.

Before we get to the holiday romances, there are some spooky romance novels to explore. This list will satisfy your needs for creepy, intriguing stories. Most of them are steamy as heck, so you’ll have the time of your life. If you also want to try your hand at gothic romance books, check out this list as well. Or if you love dark romance books, don’t hesitate to click that button!