13 Spooky Middle Grade Books for the Haunting Season

Stay away from small spaces—that’s what what the bus driver tells them when it breaks down, stranding Ollie and her fellow classmates at a local farm with a haunted history. And the creepy situation only gets creepier when the strange book Ollie recently rescued from a woman trying to throw it into a river turns out to be somewhat less than fictional. The brothers from her book are buried at this farm. Coincidence? Probably not. And does that mean the sinister Smiling Man they made a deal with is real, too? As Ollie and two of her classmates heed the warning of her once broken wristwatch—RUN—and flee into the woods, one question remains: who is the Smiling Man and what, exactly, does he want with them?

This hair-raising adventure is sure to keep you reading way past your bedtime—but may be a little too spooky for younger readers.