8 Space Exploration Books to Add to Your TBR

Jaime Herndon finished her MFA in nonfiction writing at Columbia, after leaving a life of psychosocial oncology and maternal-child health work. She is a writer, editor, and book reviewer who drinks way too much coffee. She is a new-ish mom, so the coffee comes in extra handy. Twitter: @IvyTarHeelJaime

Space exploration: even those words alone sound monumental…at least to me. Exploring space feels sort of like a misnomer, though — the cosmos is so vast that we have barely explored any of it, in all honesty. But at the same time, those two words hold a lot of promise and hint at what could be discovered in the future. And that’s pretty exciting to think about when it comes to space exploration books.

With so much out there and so much to explore, there’s a wide variety of books if you’d like to read more about it. NASA was created in 1958, and the space shuttle program formally began in 1972. While the shuttle program ended in 2011, that doesn’t mean we aren’t exploring space: there’s the James Webb Space Telescope, the rovers Curiosity and Perseverance, and SpaceX missions, to name just a few ways we’re still exploring.