Unfortunately, Pakistanis have a bit of a controversial relationship with Malala Yousafzai. The fact that this book is on the top of the list should tell you that I stand strongly on the stan side. But my appreciation for this book is more than just Malala herself. The book itself is quite literally full of magic, and even in its commentary on issues that still plague many parts of South Asia, the book urges children to find their own version of their magic pencil and through it find the strength to push for change.

Right down to the cracks in the walls, each page, colour and illustration throughout the book has been carefully put together to take children back to the gorgeous Swat valley so they can take a trip with the girl who once called it her home, and has since gone on to conquer the world – telling them that they can too.