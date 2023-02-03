Quiz: Act Like A Social Media Influencer, Get A Book Recommendation

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a social media influencer? Or maybe you already are one? Or maybe you don’t even know what TikTok is (okay, of course you know what TikTok is). Whatever your level of digital literacy is in real life, now’s your chance to take on the role of a social media influencer. Live out your dreams of being a social media star in this quiz. After you live out a day as an influencer, we’ll give you a book recommendation that explores the scarier side of online life.



