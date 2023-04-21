So, What Are Agents Seeing in the Era of Book Bans?: Book Censorship News, April 21, 2023

Remember that survey of literary agents put together a month ago to see what the reality is in publishing right now related to book bans? It was widely shared across social media, as well as through several other online literary outlets. Today, let’s look at what was said.

. . . . . . . . Six agents responded to the survey. Of the six, one was an agent representing conservative books who said any “fair” reporting would report on how hard it is to get conservative voices published (when you can point me to the conservative books being banned, burned, and legislated against across the U.S. by rich, powerful groups denying access to young people, I’ll give half a shit about this grievance).

It’s not even worth reporting the results of the survey because I think the lack of response tells more than anything else.

There has been virtually no response from publishers about the ongoing rise of book bans — save for when publishers are electing to erase history and indeed, the word “racism” from books to make them more palatable — so it should come as little surprise, I suppose, that agents don’t have much to say, either.

What happens to those of us who write and publish, those of us who care about books and reading and the First Amendment, and those of us who fall anywhere in the middle of those two categories, don’t even have our own teams speaking up or out? Pushing back? Asking questions? Sharing insights?

It further fuels book bans.

When — and it’s when not if — everyone with the power (read: money, size, connections) to do things and change things give up, the slippery slop of our loss of First Amendment Rights will no longer be a slope.

There will be no rights at all.

I wish I could say I were surprised, but I’m not. It’s a lot easier to stay silent than it is to talk.

Too bad that isn’t an option for queer kids, for Black kids, for Brown kids, and for every other marginalized kid who is having their education and their access to information, entertainment, and mirrors and windows into the world around them. They can’t even look for the helpers because those who could be helpers are choosing to say little, if they’re saying anything at all.

But they’re probably not surprised, either. They go to school wondering if that will be the day they’re killed by an AR-15 while doing fascist-approved math curriculum.