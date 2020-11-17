6 Snowy Thrillers To Chill Your Bones
Winter is my favorite time to tuck into a good thriller. Cold weather pairs so well with a chilling story. With winter approaching, I’ve put together this list of isolated, snowy thrillers to increase the unnerving effect. Start a fire (in your fireplace or on YouTube), grab a hot drink, and pick up one of these books. You’ll stay warm with the knowledge that you are cozy and safe, away from the cold and any unknown danger it brings.
An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena
Nestled deep in the woods of the Catskills, Mitchell’s Inn is the perfect getaway for ten guests. Just as they are settling in, disaster strikes: Dana, a wealthy bride-to-be, is found dead at the bottom of the stairs. And it just so happens that a severe winter storm has snowed them in and cut off all communication from the outside world. Not wanting to disturb police evidence, Dana’s body remains at the bottom of the stairs while the other guests try to figure out who among them is a murderer. But when a second guest is found dead, that’s when they really start to panic. Why are these guests dying, and who will be next?
The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley
A group of friends gathers in the Scottish Highlands to ring in the New Year together, a tradition they started ten years ago as students at Oxford. Their arrival barely beats a historic blizzard, sealing them into the isolated estate. The trip begins amicably, but before long, ten-year-old secrets begin to surface. By New Year’s Day, one of them is dead…and one of them did it.
Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice
With winter approaching, a small Anishinaabe community goes dark. As the food supply dwindles, people begin to panic despite the efforts of the band counsel to maintain order. Soon, an unexpected visitor arrives, escaping a crumbling society to the south. Before long, more follow, and they begin to manipulate the tired and hungry to take control of the reserve. Frustrated by the increased tension and rising death toll, a group of friends turn to Anishinaabe tradition in hopes of helping their community.
No Exit by Taylor Adams
Driving through the Rocky Mountains on the way to see her dying mother, Darby gets caught in a fierce blizzard. Unable to continue, she’s forced to pull over at a highway rest stop hosting four other strangers taking cover. Looking for signal to call home, she makes a terrible discovery: in one of the cars parked at the rest stop, she finds a little girl locked in an animal crate. Not knowing which of the travelers inside is the girl’s kidnapper, and unable to leave, Darby tries to find a way to break the girl out so they both can escape to safety.
One by One by Ruth Ware
A company wellness retreat goes terribly wrong when an avalanche hits, shutting them into their mountain chalet in the French Alps. It doesn’t seem like the worst thing in the world, considering the breathtaking view and cozy fire, but survival instincts soon kick in…especially after one of their own goes missing.
A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette
Recent MBA grad Bronwyn Crewse has just taken over her family’s ice cream shop and has big plans to restore the shop to its former glory. But due to unexpected construction delays, she misses her original summer season launch. Instead, on the day she opens shop, there’s a massive snowfall that keeps visitors away. Her day worsens when she finds a dead body outside her shop lying in the snow, a man who harbors an old feud with her family. When her father is implicated in the man’s murder, Bronwyn must balance running a new business with trying to clear her father’s name.