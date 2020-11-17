Nestled deep in the woods of the Catskills, Mitchell’s Inn is the perfect getaway for ten guests. Just as they are settling in, disaster strikes: Dana, a wealthy bride-to-be, is found dead at the bottom of the stairs. And it just so happens that a severe winter storm has snowed them in and cut off all communication from the outside world. Not wanting to disturb police evidence, Dana’s body remains at the bottom of the stairs while the other guests try to figure out who among them is a murderer. But when a second guest is found dead, that’s when they really start to panic. Why are these guests dying, and who will be next?