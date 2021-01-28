Quiz: Plan the Perfect Snow Day and We’ll Tell You What Book to Read

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but snuggling up with a good book on a snow day is so delightful! The question is, which book should you read on the perfect snow day? We’ve got a snow day book quiz to make that decision for you. These romantic, fantastical, and thrilling books are sure to make your snow day reading top-notch. And let’s be honest: you don’t really need a snow day to enjoy that fireside cozy reading experience.

Everyone’s relationship to snow is different. Some people have an abundance of snow, and waking to a new layer of snow may be nothing new. Some people live for the few days a year when they wake up to a world made crisp and clean by a coating of snow. And some people in warmer places may never see snow cover their homes. But I think there are a few elements that make for the perfect snow day read, regardless of whether it’s your first or your 50th of the year. Snow day reading is all about getting away to somewhere new, meeting lovable new characters, and going on an adventure.

Some of the books on this quiz warm up your snow day with steamy romances. Others take you on an out-of-this-world adventure, or into the shoes of a dangerous espionage mission. All are books with great storytelling and unforgettable characters. There’s something special about spending a chilly day with a book you can’t put down, and we hope all of these books will do that for you.

In the age of COVID-19, the classic snow day is a bit harder to come by. If you’re participating in virtual work or school every day, snow may not disrupt your daily activities. Staying home to stay safe during the pandemic means we’ve all had more time avoiding the outside world, so maybe watching TV or reading a book from beneath a warm blanket isn’t so novel anymore. But if you’ve got the snow, why not find a little more normalcy by enjoying it?

Snow Day Book Quiz

If you’re desperate for something new, may I recommend a DIY snow day? Call in sick (or choose a day off), throw on some thick socks, and light the fireplace or a few candles. Enjoy some soup and hot cocoa. Squint at your view out the window and picture everything covered with snow. And of course, pick out the perfect book to keep you company.

