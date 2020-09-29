The Best Small Town Romances to Carry You Away

Finding a book that makes you feel wrapped up like a warm hug can be exactly the escape you need. Taking a break from the real world to settle into a particular story of sweet romance is rejuvenating and fun. The best small town romances capture hearts by giving us an idyllic setting away from our own personal hustle-and-bustle. Here are some great ones to try this fall and winter, preferably with a great cup of tea and a cozy blanket.

The Best Small Town Romances

Savannah’s Secrets by Reese Ryan Set in the world of a Tennessee bourbon empire, Savannah Carlisle is trying to work her way into a role where she can regain her family’s lost legacy in the business. But Blake Abbott gets in the way, with his irresistible attraction. Savannah has to decide where her loyalties lie in this workplace romance set in a small town.

How to Steal the Lawman’s Heart by Kathy Douglass Trent Knight is a smoldering Chief of Police with a tragic story of loss in his life after his wife died in an accident. The woman he is most angry with after all this time is still Carmen Shields, and now she’s back in their small town, bringing back old emotions. Can Trent and Carmen put the past behind them? This sweet romance shows how love can conquer even hard, sad circumstances.

Rescue Me by Rachel Gibson We love a good romance around a wedding. Sadie has to be a bridesmaid in her small home town. She’s got to find someone to take to the wedding that won’t make her revisit the past, and she’s found the perfect opportunity in veteran Navy SEAL Vince Haven. A great escape to small-town Texas.

Not the Marrying Kind by Jae This beautiful, sugar-coated lesbian romance puts a florist and a bakery owner to work together on the same wedding: there’s beautiful descriptions and chance meetings and everything you could possibly want. Perfect for fans of the slow fall into love.

Small Town Hearts by Lillie Vale Want to journey to a small village in Maine, where Babe Vogel is working as a barista and getting to know cute Levi, an artist. Her ex-girlfriend is still around, though, so this queer-inclusive romance leaves everyone in suspense as to the next step for this lighthouse-dwelling protagonist.

The Romeo Arrangement by Nicole Snow Interested in chance encounters turning into true love? From a penniless heroine who is at the end of her rope and trying to keep herself together while taking care of her father to her sudden “fake fiancé” with tons of money and something to prove, you’ll find the unlikely excitement of this fairytale-esque story fun and transporting.

Leslie’s Curl & Dye by D.L. White A basketball player with a beautiful build is drawing Leslie Baker’s attention away from her small town beauty shop, the Curl & Dye. When he opens a competing salon, she’s forced to reckon with feelings for “KC” Cavanaugh that she hasn’t considered in many years. Will their city’s problems bring them together or push them apart irreconcilably? You’ll have to read to find out!

Dogwood Hill by Sheryl Woods From small town drama to football legends, this story has so much of what makes the best small town romances fun to fall into. Liz March is hoping not to be hurt again after a major betrayal in her life; can Aidan Mitchell, with his popularity and his secrets, get her to open up again? You’ll find out.

Burnt by Lacy Hart If you love the single dad romance trope, Burnt is the place to find it set in a small town. Rugged firefighter Travis loves his daughter with a fierceness, but when he comes back home to Canon, he re-encounters Sophie, the girl from his past that he didn’t ever expect to see again. A beautiful story of reconnecting and building a family.