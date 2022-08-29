Every once in a while we all need some sweet, low-stakes reads to lift our moods. There are plenty of stories and genres capable of doing that, but there’s something about slice-of-life that stands out. It probably has something to do with the fact that these stories are so quotidian that it’s easy to see ourselves among them, even when they have fantastical elements. Either way, this is a genre that works particularly well with illustrations! Enter slice-of-life webcomics.

I really love reading webcomics. They’re easy to access, and there are so many drawing styles and genres out there that you can surely find a story you love. Plus, they tend to be periodical, so you get a new taste of your favorite stories every week or so. It gives you something sweet and entertaining to look forward to!

For today’s list, I decided to focus on slice-of-life webcomics from two platforms: Webtoon and Tapas. They’re the biggest on the market, and have plenty of webcomics to choose from just from this genre. Because of that, it can be hard to decide where to start. But that’s exactly why we’re here right? To take a look at some of the best slice-of-life webtoons you can read right now!

So without further ado, let’s get into it.

9 Great Slice-of-Life Webcomics Coffee O’Clock by Sprak I’ve found that a lot of slice-of-life webcomics are autobiographical — which is the case with Coffee O’Clock. This webcomic is more of a series of vignettes that don’t follow a linear plot. Rather, you get glances of the author’s life, like that time they dyed their hair or how they’re stuck in Ikea hell. It’s fun and relatable, and you can get sucked into the silliness of daily life they love until you spend hours scrolling through their vignettes…not that I know anything about that. Plus, one thing that’s very unique about Coffee O’Clock is that some panels are actually cinemagraphs! Vampire Girlfriends by Potchimew Who said slice-of-life can’t be fantastical? Vampire Girlfriends is a wholesome slice-of-life webcomic that follows two vampires and their everyday adventures together in modern life. That includes haircuts, new jobs, having a cat, Halloween parties, and other things I don’t want to spoil. This webcomic does have some continuity between chapters, but there are others that work more like vignettes and are just plain fun to read by themselves!

Jamie by Bre Indigo and Tami Babikian If you love slice-of-life but you still want stories that follow concrete plot lines, Jamie is a great read! The story follows young Jamie, who is smitten by Aidan when they meet at a wedding. Soon enough, Jamie discovers that Aidan goes to his school. So Jamie comes up with a plan to get to know him — which will change both their lives forever. Jamie dives a bit more into the romance and drama genres than other slice-of-life stories, but it still holds that wholesome everyday content that is a must of the genre.

Afro Adventures by MysticalScribbles We’re back to the more vignette-like autobiographical stories. Afro Adventures is full of relatable chapters that are both funny and sweet! Some of them are about meeting cute dogs, marathoning Netflix, or buying house plants. All wholesome and everyday things. I particularly love the one about lactose intolerance because, same. Again, there’s no real continuity to this webcomic, but it gives you that sense of someone who understands you and your little quirks — which makes the whole thing worth it!

Saphie: The One-Eyed Cat by joho If you want a completed slice-of-life webcomic for the long run, try Saphie! It has over 500 chapters of wholesome scenes of the titular one-eyed cat and the rest of the creator’s household. Most of the episodes are these short everyday adventures, even with the talking cats. But sometimes there are small series that use those characters in other settings — like when Saphie plays a private investigator or a Mighty Cat Ranger. It’s still mostly a slice-of-life story, and one you won’t want to miss!

SUCCUBISHEZ by Michelle Lam This webcomic has more mature content than most of the others, but I found it both a blast and refreshing to read because it doesn’t shy away from “taboo” subjects. Actually, several of the chapters focus on them. Some of them include UTIs, having your period, cat calling, and using tampons for the first time. The run is under 40 episodes — so you can read it in a sitting (like I did). Plus, the main character is actually a succubus!

Brown Paperbag by saigo This webcomic is the author’s portrayal of everyday life in India. It follows a lot of different characters, but mostly focuses on two teenagers named Kabir and Ananya, as well as their families. It’s got the same vignette style as most of the other stories on this list, with a ton of lighter, fun, and often self-deprecating scenarios. Some of them include parental expectations, privacy, and crying over canceled TV shows. But it can also talk about heavier topics. For example, the last upload talks about how people still rather buy pets than adopt them.

Hyperfocus by Kip Trevor This slice-of-life webcomic depicts some scenes from the author’s life as a trans guy. The episodes can talk about things like gender euphoria, representation, or using gendered bathrooms. It also has other everyday experiences, like the joy of cooking or of cuddling with cats. But no matter the subject of each chapter, it’s a very wholesome, sweet, and fun webcomic. Plus, Hyperfocus features guests posts written by other queer authors about their own experiences!

Hi, It’s Mubina by Hawwabe Last but absolutely not least, Hi, It’s Mubina is a newer slice-of-life webcomic that definitely deserves more love! As of this moment, there are only a handful of episodes up — and they can go from darker themes like gun violence to lighter ones like her favorite music. But, like the description says, it’s all a part of being a Black Muslim woman in the United States. So while this webcomic isn’t as light and cheery as the rest of this list, I definitely think it’s worth reading. Here’s to hoping that we get more episodes soon!

